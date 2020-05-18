Oklahoma officer recovering after being shot; two arrested

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is recovering after being shot over the weekend, officials say.

On Sunday, Broken Arrow police officers were dispatched to a disturbance with a firearm at a residence in the 2600 block of W. Galveston St.

Officers learned that 29-year-old Hayden Payne allegedly went to the home and shot at 58-year-old Dean Black.

Police say Black retreated into the home and Payne fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Officer Cody Stanton, a two-year veteran of the department, approached the residence and knocked on the door.

That’s when Black reportedly fired shots from inside the home, through a closed door, striking Stanton in the arm.

The department says Stanton “found a position of cover and applied a tourniquet to control his bleeding.”

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Black was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Payne was found at a residence in Cleveland early Sunday morning and taken into custody.

He will be transported to the Tulsa County Jail for shooting with intent to kill.