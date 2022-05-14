SALLISAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sallisaw, Okla., police officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is probing the shooting following a request from the Sallisaw Police Department.

“This incident occurred in Indian County and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court ruling,” OSBI officials said.

OSBI agents released details from the initial investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

A person called the Police Department just after 5 a.m. and reported that a man was walking west in Highway 64’s eastbound lanes.

The caller said that the man attempted to jump in front of their vehicle, but they switched lanes and avoided hitting him.

An officer who went to the scene tried to speak with the man, but the man drew a knife and threatened the officer with it, according to OSBI officials.

“The officer drew their weapon and commanded the man drop the knife,” OSBI officials said. “The officer fired their weapon and the man was hit.”

The officer called an ambulance to the scene and performed aid on the man.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name until his next of kin are notified of his death.

The officer’s name was also not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released.