Oklahoma officer shot, suspect killed in shooting at overdose scene

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Anadarko.

On Monday morning, OSBI agents were called to an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. in Anadarko.

Investigators say officers originally were responding to an overdose call in the 100 block of Nixon Dr. in Anadarko.

While officers were attempting to save the victim’s life, authorities say another man, 25-year-old Silas Lambert, pulled out a gun.

Investigators say gunfire was exchanged between Lambert and two Anadarko officers.

One officer was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Lambert was also shot, and he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The victim who overdosed was also pronounced dead at the scene.