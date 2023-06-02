OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for a man accused of injuring an Oklahoma officer

On Thursday morning, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert for 34-year-old Christopher Alfred Harris.

Investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say officers responded to a burglary call around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday.

When an officer with the Okmulgee Police Department went to the back of the house, agents say he was ambushed by Harris.

Authorities say the officer was shot by Harris and fired back, but Harris was able to escape.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Officials say Harris is still on the run.

He was last seen near 2nd and Central in Okmulgee, and is said to be armed with an AK-467.

Harris is described as a Black male, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing 218 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

If you see Harris, call 911.