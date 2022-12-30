MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A little piggy is back home after making its grand escape on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to an area along Broadway after receiving a call about an animal blocking the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pig running loose.

Authorities were able to wrangle the pig and capture it with the help of Moore animal control officers.

Officials say the pig’s owner was later located and the little guy was returned home.