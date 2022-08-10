OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As of Wednesday morning, Oklahoma officially has a state horse.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, alongside Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens, R-Talequah, and Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, hopped on horseback at the governor’s mansion and headed to the state capitol Wednesday morning.

There, Stitt signed HB 3281, officially making the American Quarter Horse the state horse of Oklahoma.

“The quarter horse is a direct descendant of the colonial Spanish Mustang,” Stephens said. “Which we’re very proud of as well. It’s what built America. It’s what made Oklahoma great.”



Sen. Stephens and Rep. Randleman ride Quarter Horses alongside Gov. Kevin Stitt//KFOR

“Only in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “This is a fun day for us to all be out here, just really recognize our way of life and the cowboy lifestyle, the agricultural community that’s so important to the fabric of our state.”

Rep. Randleman said he and his granddaughter Julianne had been working on the idea for about four years.

Randleman said the idea sparked when Julianne noticed the state hadn’t had a state horse in its 115 years.

“So, she talked to her mother, her mother said write to your state representative and that was pa,” Randleman said.

Once just a thought has now come to fruition with the signing of the bill as Oklahoma officially gets its own state horse.

“There are more quarter horses registered in the state of Oklahoma per capita, than anywhere on this planet,” Stephens said. “That’s why it makes sense.”

Oklahoma’s state fairgrounds are home to the American Quarter Horse Association world championship shows. The youth championships just recently wrapped up. The amateur and open championships are in November.

You can find more Oklahoma officials state symbols on the Oklahoma Historical Society website.