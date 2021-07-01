Oklahoma officials talk holiday safety as water levels rise

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – People who have been spending time at Arcadia Lake have been dealing with issues associated with the heavy rain.

“It’s been a little crazy, a little hectic,” said Christina Butler, a woman staying at Arcadia Lake.

She and her husband spend their life traveling from lake to lake.

They landed at Arcadia Lake this week, hoping to enjoy the Fourth of July.

“We were down here, and as you can see, it’s underwater,” said Butler.

Her original campsite completely flooded.

She and her neighbors had to be evacuated and moved to higher ground.

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation is warning with more rain on the way, lake levels will continue to rise, and we could see more closures.

“We can anticipate that as water kind of comes downstream into the lakes,” said David White, Legislative Liaison for the department.

It’s important to heed warnings because you might not see some of the dangers.

“There may be rocks or barriers or things underneath that you don’t see that you could get your leg caught on, or there may be a current underneath,” he said.

The department continues to closely monitor blue-green algae levels as well.

“If you have questions, stay out of murky water,” said White.

They are reminding people to swim with a buddy, and stay aware of your surroundings.

Their number one priority is safety.

“There are severe consequences. There could be drowning, severe injury, a trip to the hospital that’s going to ruin your Fourth of July weekend,” said White.

You can keep up to date with lake status’ here.