Oklahoma officials talk holiday safety as water levels rise

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – People who have been spending time at Arcadia Lake have been dealing with issues associated with the heavy rain.

“It’s been a little crazy, a little hectic,” said Christina Butler, a woman staying at Arcadia Lake. 

She and her husband spend their life traveling from lake to lake. 

They landed at Arcadia Lake this week, hoping to enjoy the Fourth of July. 

“We were down here, and as you can see, it’s underwater,” said Butler. 

Her original campsite completely flooded. 

She and her neighbors had to be evacuated and moved to higher ground. 

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation is warning with more rain on the way, lake levels will continue to rise, and we could see more closures. 

“We can anticipate that as water kind of comes downstream into the lakes,” said David White, Legislative Liaison for the department. 

It’s important to heed warnings because you might not see some of the dangers.

“There may be rocks or barriers or things underneath that you don’t see that you could get your leg caught on, or there may be a current underneath,” he said. 

The department continues to closely monitor blue-green algae levels as well. 

“If you have questions, stay out of murky water,” said White. 

They are reminding people to swim with a buddy, and stay aware of your surroundings. 

Their number one priority is safety. 

“There are severe consequences. There could be drowning, severe injury, a trip to the hospital that’s going to ruin your Fourth of July weekend,” said White. 

You can keep up to date with lake status’ here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report