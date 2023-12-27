OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Opry is hosting a fundraiser and concert on December 30 to support its mission to transform lives through music.

A variety of musicians are performing at this year’s event, including Oklahoma’s own, 2017 America’s Got Talent winner, ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne.

Lynne and Artistic Director of the Oklahoma Opry Kelcie Lee joined KFOR’s Lucas Ross in-studio to talk about the event.

“This is the Opry’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Lee. “The biggest part is a huge performance by Darci Lynne.”

According to Lee, the event includes food, a gala, a concert featuring various music artists and a performance showcasing students from the Opry’s Guitars For Vets program.

“I’m super excited,” Lynne said. “I am now working on music which is something new for me and the Opry is just so gracious to give me an awesome opportunity to kind of showcase that side of myself and help out in return.”

The fundraiser is being hosted at the National Cowboy and Western Museum, located at 1700 NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Dec. 30.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit OHFO.org.