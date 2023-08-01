OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Opry Granville Community Music School is back in session September and music volunteers are needed.

“We need teachers. It’s that simple,” says Cindy Scarberry, Opry executive director. “We know that musical instruction helps children learn and gives them a sense of pride. It’s our dream to be able to offer lessons to every qualifying child who wants them, but we need help from the community to get there.”

According to school officials, currently the school only has about a dozen volunteer instructors but could accommodate as many as 50.

“We’d love to double our enrollment from 200 to 400 students,” says Granville Program Director Leticia Garcia.

Named after the Opry’s founder, Granville “Grant” Leftwich, and modeled after Nashville’s long running W.O Smith Community Music School, Granville Community Music School has served low-income students from more than 30 schools in private and group music instruction.

Programs of the Oklahoma Opry include Granville Community Music School; the Oklahoma Opry, Oklahoma’s Official Country Music Show, founded in 1977, and providing the best in spectacular live weekly entertainment; Guitars for Vets OKC Chapter, offering a guitar instruction program aimed at providing veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique supportive program. G4V pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers; Writers from the Row songwriting workshops and the Oklahoma Heritage Concert Series at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Interested musicians should contact Leticia Garcia, Granville program director, at lgarcia@ohfo.org or 405-297-9773.