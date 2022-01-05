Oklahoma optometrist helps develop eyedrops that alleviate age-related blurry vison

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local optometrist is helping bring much-welcomed relief to those who rely on “readers” to help them see daily.

A new eye drop she helped develop is taking the place of the spare glasses people have lying around their homes and offices.

At BeSpoke Vision in Edmond, Dr. Selina McGee sees patients for a variety of reasons, but there is one common problem – primarily with patients over 40.

“You start pulling things out, you know, trying to read it or you need more light,” McGee said. “So I have tons of people that are struggling with that.”

It’s a condition called presbyopia – and McGee says it impacts about half the adult population.

If you don’t recognize the fancy name – you likely just know it as the time you started saying “let me get my readers.”

But McGee’s been leading a study with pharmaceutical company Allergan to develop Vuity eyedrops – to lessen the need for those glasses.

“Literally for the last 800 years, everything that we’ve ever done is through a lens,” said McGee. “But this for the first time actually changes the pupil size, and that’s what gives us the ability to be able to read without doing something through a lens. So that’s why this is so exciting.”

In just 15 minutes, the prescription eye drops deliver about 6 hours of more clear vision – whether it be at work or for a night out.

“They’re not going to have to reach in there for their reading glasses on or beg for their friends or their husbands or their spouses to put them on to read with the menu,” McGee said. “That’s going to be massively helpful.”

You will need a prescription for the eye drops.

A 30-day supply will cost around $80 to $100, depending on the pharmacy.