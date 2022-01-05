Oklahoma optometrist helps develop eyedrops that alleviate age-related blurry vison

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local optometrist is helping bring much-welcomed relief to those who rely on “readers” to help them see daily.

A new eye drop she helped develop is taking the place of the spare glasses people have lying around their homes and offices.

At BeSpoke Vision in Edmond, Dr. Selina McGee sees patients for a variety of reasons, but there is one common problem – primarily with patients over 40.

“You start pulling things out, you know, trying to read it or you need more light,” McGee said. “So I have tons of people that are struggling with that.”

It’s a condition called presbyopia – and McGee says it impacts about half the adult population.

If you don’t recognize the fancy name – you likely just know it as the time you started saying “let me get my readers.”

But McGee’s been leading a study with pharmaceutical company Allergan to develop Vuity eyedrops – to lessen the need for those glasses.

“Literally for the last 800 years, everything that we’ve ever done is through a lens,” said McGee. “But this for the first time actually changes the pupil size, and that’s what gives us the ability to be able to read without doing something through a lens. So that’s why this is so exciting.”

In just 15 minutes, the prescription eye drops deliver about 6 hours of more clear vision – whether it be at work or for a night out.

“They’re not going to have to reach in there for their reading glasses on or beg for their friends or their husbands or their spouses to put them on to read with the menu,” McGee said. “That’s going to be massively helpful.”

You will need a prescription for the eye drops.

A 30-day supply will cost around $80 to $100, depending on the pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter