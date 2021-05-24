Oklahoma organization asking community to participate in 40th birthday parade

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – An organization that is known for helping Oklahomans with disabilities is asking for the public’s help with a big surprise.

The Center of Family Love in Okarche is getting ready to celebrate its 40th birthday, and it is asking the community to participate in the event.

In honor of the big day, the center is hosting a birthday parade for its residents.

Organizers are asking people to decorate their cars to show their spirit and create posters to show the residents how much you care.

Masks are required to protect you and the residents.

The parade will be held at 2 p.m. on May 27 at the Center of Family Love, located at 635 W. Texas Ave. in Okarche.

The line for the parade will begin at 1 p.m.

