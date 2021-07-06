Oklahoma organization awarded grant to help provide service dogs to disabled veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After putting their lives on the line for the safety of the nation, many veterans return home with disabilities.

Recently, an Oklahoma organization was awarded a portion of a $10 million federal grant to continue its work to help Oklahoma’s disabled veterans.

Honoring America’s Warriors has been awarded a portion of the grant to provide placement and training for service dogs.

“The purpose of the grant is to provide disabled veterans who need mobility and or psychiatric service dogs at no cost to the veteran and/or service member,” said Scotty Deatherage, co-founder, and executive director of Oklahoma-based Honoring America’s Warriors. “It ensures that the highest quality service dogs are being placed with disabled veterans who need them.”

For many Oklahoma veterans, a service dog could be something that could improve their daily wellbeing.

However, the costs associated with training and caring for the dogs could be too expensive for many families.

“It is heartbreaking that 20 veterans take their own lives each day,” said retired USAF Major General and HAW board president Rita Aragon. “We must do more to help those with physical, mental and other service-connected forms of trauma.”

Disabled veterans and servicemembers can apply for the program online or by calling (405) 948-4376.