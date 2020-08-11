Oklahoma organization hosting baby shower for newborn elephant

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – An organization dedicated to helping endangered Asian elephants says it is getting ready to celebrate a new bundle of joy.

The Endangered Ark Foundation says it is planning to host its first ever baby shower honoring the herd’s newest addition.

The baby elephant was born on Aug. 2.

The one-of-a-kind baby shower will take place on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers say guests can enjoy a free kids area, will learn all about the birth, and can participate in drawings and door prizes.

During the celebration, guests can also take part in additional activities like bathing an elephant, hand feeding an elephant, or having a special edition t-shirt ele-sprayed for an additional cost.

Those who bring a shower gift will also be able to vote on the name of the baby boy.

Gifts can include:

Rakes

Bleach

Wire Brushes

Wheelbarrows

Shovels

Push Brooms

Goodyear Hoses

Any Monetary Contribution.

Admission tickets for the event are $10 for ages 3-years-old and up. Advance tickets are available until Friday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m.

