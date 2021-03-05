Oklahoma organization offering free glaucoma exams to residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In honor of World Glaucoma Week, an Oklahoma group is working to raise awareness and the importance of early detection of the disease.

Oklahoma Eye Surgeons of Oklahoma City is offering free glaucoma exams on March 7 through March 13.

Anyone interested who has a family history of glaucoma, or simply wishes to have their eyes checked for the disease, is encouraged to make an appointment by calling (405) 943-4413. The exams are open to new patients.

Glaucoma is caused by increased pressure in the eye due to an imbalance in production and outflow of ocular fluid. It is a progressive eye disease, so the longer a person waits to seek treatment, the greater the possibility of visual impairment. Once vision is lost due to glaucoma, it cannot be regained.