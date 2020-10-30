Oklahoma organization receives grants to help veterans in need

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization that helps veterans get back on their feet has been awarded over $2 million in grants.

Volunteers of America Oklahoma has been awarded two federal grants totaling over $2 million over three years to assist veterans in Tulsa and Oklahoma City with housing and employment services.

“The two grant awards will assist Volunteers of America in serving the men and women in our State who have sacrificed so much in service to our country. Our team is honored and privileged to be able to support our military heroes,” said Pam Richardson, President/CEO, Volunteers of America Oklahoma.

The VA Transition in Place grant will provide housing for approximately 100 veterans experiencing homelessness over the next three years. Veterans in the program will have increased access to permanent supportive and sustainable housing, health care, employment opportunities, and services leading to long-term success.

Veterans in need of housing and/or employment services or veteran-friendly employers please contact VOAOK at (918) 307-1500.

