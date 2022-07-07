OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As record heat keeps people indoors to enjoy the air conditioning, others must work in the heat to fix and install air conditioners.

Joel Alexander works for Drabek & Hill Air Conditioning. He’s been there for 20 years and knows how to plan of this weather.

“It’s one of those things when you notice, you stop sweating, that’s a clear indication you’ve been up there too long,” said Alexander.

He’s referring to going up in the attic.

Temperatures up there can be significantly higher than on the ground.

“Probably about anywhere from 10 to 20 degree difference,” said Alexander. “As of yesterday, I’m going to say was about 108 in the attic.”

Steven Williams, with Pride Homes OKC, avoids the extreme heat by taking the coolest parts of the days to do outside work, and in the mid-afternoon when it’s the hottest, he works inside.

He made this switch after suffering from a heat stroke in 2001.

“Still to this day, it bothers me,” said Williams. “Sometimes, I have to go in and get shade because you can feel it wearing down on me.”

Williams has been doing home remodeling for 30 years. His advice is to use cool running water over the wrists, instead of pouring water on top of the head.

Both Williams and Alexander have worked all week and have work set for Friday. Temperatures are not set to leave the 100s until next week.