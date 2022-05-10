OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Edmond man was thrust into an unexpected spotlight Sunday after his horse, Rich Strike brought the second-biggest upset in the Kentucky Derby’s 148-year history.

At 80-1 odds, Rich Strike became the second-longest shot to win in Kentucky Derby history. Rich Strike paid $163.60. Only Donerail in 1913 had a higher payout of $184.90.

“I about fell down in the paddock when he hit the wire,” winning trainer Eric Reed said. “I about passed out.”

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby until Friday when Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas scratched Ethereal Road, making room for the chestnut colt that had just one previous win in his career.

“We found out about 30 seconds before the deadline on Friday,” owner Rick Dawson said. “It put us in the race and really we always felt if we just got in we’ve got a shot.”

Dawson is a semi-retired oil and gas businessman from Edmond.

Rich Strike was purchased by Dawson, who races as RED TR-Racing LLC, for $30,000 last fall when the colt was entered in a low-level claiming race by his former owner.

“I feel like the luckiest man alive,” Dawson said.

Jockey Sonny Leon (21) celebrates after winning the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Dawson says his cell phone blew up after the Derby win with his family and friends texting and calling.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts after Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Rich Strike with Sonny Leon up crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Rich Strike with Sonny Leon up (R) crosses the finish line to win ahead of Epicenter (C) and Zandon (L) during the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: The field leaves the starting gate to begin the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Rich Strike with Sonny Leon up won the race. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Epicenter with Joel Rosario up (L) and Rich Strike with Sonny Leon up (R) compete for first place in the final stretch of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Epicenter with Joel Rosario up (L) and Rich Strike with Sonny Leon up (R) compete for first place in the final stretch of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Rich Strike with Sonny Leon up wins the the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“The last 48 hours have been a world I am not accustomed to. Phone calls from all over the world, texts from all over the world, email congratulations,” said Dawson. “Everyone has been super, super kind.”

The Rich Strike team hasn’t yet decided if the colt will compete in the Preakness on May 21.