SARCOXIE, Mo. (KFOR) – Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.

A Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on New Year’s Eve in Sarcoxie, Missouri for a registration violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy reportedly found 32 pounds of marijuana inside the car.

Investigators say 31-year-old Wylette Overton and 33-year-old Rodrick Richey were arrested on a complaint of delivery of a controlled substance.

Overton and Richey are both from Oklahoma City.