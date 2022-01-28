TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Cherokee Nation citizens are facing more than 60 misdemeanor counts in connection to wildlife crimes.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office has filed a felony count of cruelty to animals and 60 misdemeanor counts against 19-year-old Nikolas John Bird and 18-year-old Ethan Lee Hardin.

The pair is accused of illegally hunting and killing 18 whitetail deer in Adair County and dumping the carcasses in Cherokee County.

The two suspects are facing one count of cruelty to animals, one count of capture out of season, one count of shooting from a roadway, one count of headlighting, 21 counts of possession of wildlife not legally taken, 18 counts of failure to check deer in as required, and eight counts of hunting outside legal hunting hours.

“The Cherokee Nation collaborated with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, which investigated this case cooperatively with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. We are committed to ensuring that the Nation’s hunting and fishing laws are enforced throughout the Reservation,” Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Bird and Hardin.