OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA Oklahoma assisted with bringing a bundle of joy right before the holidays.

According to EMSA Oklahoma, last month, Jena and Evan Williams were making sure their birth plans were in place for the upcoming arrival of their second baby.

Little did they know, their bundle of joy had another idea. While they were at their home, Jena started feeling contractions and knew she was going into labor.

As they were talking about going to the hospital and calling family, she realized they wouldn’t be able to make it to the hospital before the baby was born. Evan called 911 and was connected to EMSA dispatcher and EMT, Jocelyn Pelayo. Jocelyn gave Evan pre-arrival instructions as the EMSA crew headed to the scene.

Within minutes of calling 911, Tucker was born happy and healthy, according to EMSA paramedics.

EMSA Paramedic, Julia Anderson, and EMT, Heather Brock, transported Jena and little Tucker to the hospital to be checked out.

EMSA Oklahoma has confirmed just before Christmas, the EMSA team was able to reunite with the family and talk about Tucker’s sudden arrival.