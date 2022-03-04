OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board resigned from her position on Thursday.

Charlie Hannema, Chief of Communications for Gov. Kevin Stitt, confirmed to KFOR on Friday that Kelly Doyle resigned from the Pardon and Parole Board.

Stitt appointed Doyle to the board in 2019.

She is the second board member to resign this year.

Adam Luck, also appointed by Stitt, stepped down in January at the governor’s request over differences they had on the death penalty.

Both Doyle and Luck voted to grant clemency for death row inmate John Grant, who was ultimately executed in October for the 1998 murder of Gay Carter, a cafeteria worker at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility near Hominy.

A KFOR article from November that took a focused look at the Pardon and Parole Board looked back at Doyle joining the Pardon and Parole Board.

“I went online, and I applied for the parole board, and it was kind of a joke. I was like, ‘Why would they ever pick someone like me who is such an advocate for people coming home and decreasing the number of people we have in prison, because we are over incarcerating in this state,” Doyle said in 2019.

The article also covered the controversy surrounding her membership on the board coupled with her profession, which involves helping newly released inmates find jobs. Some alleged there was a conflict of interest.

That alleged conflict of interest was shot down when the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a request to remove Doyle from the board.

Doyle previously said in emails between herself and other board members she does not believe violent crime victims or prosecutors should be heard at Pardon and Parole Board hearings.

Doyle was also documented acknowledging problems with the commutation process.

“Now everybody is applying for commutation,” Doyle said. “So, the problem is, is that the commutation process, one, is not designed for this type of numbers. Two, what I get in a first-stage commutation is a handwritten account by the person who’s incarcerated. I have no verification if what they’re telling me is accurate. I have no verification of whether their crime and sentence are what they are. They just scan them, upload them, send it to me, and I have to vote yes or no in the first stage of whether we think that this deserves a second look. And in the second stage we’ll get the investigator’s report.”

Commutation has recently become a heated issue among Oklahoma legislators.

House Bill 3903, which would prevent the Pardon and Parole Board from recommending the commutation or clemency of a convicted individual to the Governor, narrowly passed the House Judiciary – Criminal Committee on Wednesday with a 6-5 vote.