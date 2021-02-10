Oklahoma parents concerned after Down Syndrome not listed as COVID-19 comorbidity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of parents whose children have Down Syndrome say their kids were left out in the cold when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Johnny Rose has a 23-year-old son with Down Syndrome. He says when he first looked at the list of phases for vaccination, his son Johnny Rose, Jr. was left out.

“It’s very frustrating. We’re used to being put in the back of the line and we’re the ones who fight, fight, fight,” said Rose.

Rose says since the pandemic began, his son has been essentially stuck inside. He says it’s been a hard year on his family.

“We’re really limited in what we can do with him. We were already limited based on the resources that are made available to us but it’s become even more limited since the pandemic.”

Johnny Rose Sr. and Johnny Rose Jr.

When news of the vaccine came, Rose says he was hopeful to get back to some kind of normalcy with his son.

When he realized Johnny Jr. wouldn’t be vaccinated until Phase 4, he was stunned.

“It was really shocking. It was like the scientists, researchers, doctors didn’t really research that part of it in Oklahoma,” he said.

Johnny Rose Jr.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health told KFOR on Wednesday that initially, Down Syndrome was not included as a comorbidity. Now, those with the disability can select Down Syndrome as a comorbidity when registering for the vaccine to qualify for Phase 2.

“OSDH does accept Down Syndrome as a comorbidity and they will be included in Phase 2 of the vaccination plan. We have been communicating with groups representing Down Syndrome that their members can mark “yes” to the question: “Are you an adult of any age with comorbidities?”.

Oklahoma State Department of Health

Rose says he and other parents in the Down Syndrome Association of Oklahoma have reached out to the State Department of Health multiple times, but they never received any kind of response.

Johnny Rose Sr. and Johnny Rose Jr.

He says the lack of communication as well as the mistake made is frustrating and a matter of life and death for his son.

“I really wish that they saw them as human beings. It really makes us wonder if they see our kids as human beings,” said Rose.

KFOR also asked why the mistake was made as well as whether or not any other disabilities are also included in this category.

“We are not adding other intellectual or developmental disabilities at this time. We added Down Syndrome because evidence from the CDC specifically indicates an adult with this condition is at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Generally speaking, intellectual or developmental disabilities are not listed by the CDC as conditions that increase risk of severe illness,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.