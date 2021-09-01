Oklahoma parents, doctors heading to court to fight anti-masking law in schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitals across the state continue to struggle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some people are turning their focus to an Oklahoma law that prevents school districts from implementing mask mandates on campus.

Senate Bill 658 prohibits Oklahoma schools from requiring students and staff to a wear a face mask unless Gov. Stitt issues a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

Last month, the Oklahoma State Medical Association and parents of public school students filed an injunction to stop the measure.

The lawsuit states that they want schools to be able to require masks in order to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and protect students and staff members from the virus.

Some of the parents included in the lawsuit say their children are immunocompromised and they are concerned about their safety in the classroom due to the measure.

People stand outside the courthouse, protesting SB 658

On Wednesday, the case will be heard at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.