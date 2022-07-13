OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are dreaming of a camping trip, you won’t have to go very far.

Great Plains State Park was voted one of the 2022 Top 10 Best State Parks for RVing/Camping by USA Today.

Great Plains State Park is located just south of Hobart in Mountain Park. Between the Wichita Mountains and the east shore of Tom Steed Lake, the park provides an array of activities.

“For RV campers looking for a variety of nature and history experiences to appreciate and explore, Great Plains State Park in southwestern Oklahoma might be the perfect destination,” USA Today wrote of the park. “History buffs will enjoy exploring the abandoned 1900s Gold Bells Mill and Mine, while others may want to spend their time on Tom Steed Lake enjoying skiing, fishing, and swimming.”

The RV campgrounds feature sites with water, sewer, and electric utilities. Tent sites are also available.

The campgrounds include restrooms and showers.

Campsites at Great Plains State Park can be reserved online through the OTRD reservation system.