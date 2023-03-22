Oklahoma flags blowing in the wind at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – House Bill 1845 aims to allow peace officials to petition the district court when a temporary emergency protection order is required.

HB 1845, drafted by Rep. Ajay Pittman, will allow peace officials to obtain temporary protective orders if a victim requires an emergency protective order in any of the following cases:

Domestic Violence

Stalking

Harassment

Rape

Violent sodomy

Sex crime

Kidnapping

Attack and battery with a deadly weapon

If passed, victims of crimes can expect no court appearance in court the following business day, and the emergency order will remain in effect until a judge sets a hearing date.

HB 1845 passed unanimously 84-0 and heads to the Senate for consideration.