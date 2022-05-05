OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Baby formula shortages are leading parents to get creative – some even sharing home a home recipe online, but a local pediatrician is warning against it.

There’s a familiar frustrated feeling right now among parents with little ones as they search for the right formula on store shelves.

Dr. Catherine Mims at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital says it’s a problem many parents have brought to her recently.

“It’s not as much about not being able to find formula as it is frustrated that they’re having to change their formula,” Mims said. “A lot of the formulas have had to recall a few with this very unusual bacteria found in it.”

This has led to some folks searching for solutions online.

One post in a local Facebook group shared a recipe from the 1960s – suggesting ingredients like evaporated milk and Karo syrup.

“If you were a pediatrician 40 to 50 years ago, the recipe that is kind of going around with condensed milk was the recipe that we used because there weren’t that many available formulas,” said Mims.

But now, Mims says, formulas now have advanced – and are as close to breast milk as possible.

“Condensed milk doesn’t have the same amount of protein and sugar that comes in breast milk or in formula as well as it has none of the micronutrients,” said Mims.

Most importantly, Mims says making formula at home is something that could easily become dangerous.

“The problem with condensed milk and with the recipe is more the electrolyte balance and the water balance,” Mims said. “Unfortunately, babies under six months old, they have pretty immature kidneys and don’t handle water that well. Which is why you should not give any babies free water. As you’re making this recipe, if you get it wrong, you could be causing a lot of problems with that electrolyte balance in your baby.”

Some of these home solutions also discuss vitamins and orange juice – which Mims says definitely are no longer recommended.

If you are having a hard time finding a specific brand – talk to your child’s pediatrician about the options available.