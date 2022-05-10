GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid pharmacist was charged in late April with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a County Jail after a case involving an overdose led police to his hotel room.

It all started on April 30. Court documents state that Enid police responded to Integris Bass Baptist Hospital in town on a deadly fentanyl overdose. The victim – Ross Schwerdfeger.

During the course of the investigation, authorities made contact with a man in a Walgreen’s parking lot. Police say he was the one that dropped off Schwerdfeger at the emergency room.

During that interaction, authorities found tin foil with burnt residue on the seat – and two burnt blue pills were in that tin foil.

Investigators state Schwerdfeger had a hotel key in his back pocket.

That key led authorities to a hotel room rented by a local pharmacist named Gregory Diel.

Courtesy: Garfield County Corrections

The documents allege that Diel is Ross’s boyfriend based on “past investigations.”

They located Diel at the hotel room where authorities state he told them he was in Oklahoma City in rehab for a meth addiction. He told them he came up to see Ross and they were staying in the hotel room together.

After executing a search warrant in his room, methamphetamine was found in a bag. The documents state that Diel “does not remember how it got in his bag.”

It also states Diel said he is “in rehab and clean,” adding that he had not relapsed.

Diel was then booked into the Garfield County jail for the first possession charge. When he was taken into jail, the documents state they found more meth on him, which tacked on another possession charge in a county jail.

The documents mentioned that authorities questioned Diel in reference to Schwerdfeger’s death, but did not elaborate any more than that. He is facing the two possession charges right now.