Oklahoma pharmacy hosting curbside vaccine clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With so much going on this school year, health experts don’t want parents to forget about those necessary vaccines.

Thrifty Pharmacy announced that it will offer curbside service to middle and high school students who need to update their required and age recommended vaccines.

Organizers say they are partnering with nurses from Passport Health to administer all immunizations.

Most insurances are accepted including students with SoonerCare. Vaccines are typically 100% covered by health insurance plans and there is no co-pay for the curbside service. Students without insurance can receive vaccines at no-cost from the Vaccines for Children program.

The immunizations that are available are as follows:

TDAP

Meningitis

ACYW

Meningitis B

Human Papillomavirus

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

MMR.

The curbside clinic will be held throughout the month of August in the Quail Plaza Shopping Center, located at 10904 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

No registration or appointment is required.

For questions, call Passport Health at (405) 563-8961.

