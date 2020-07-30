Oklahoma pig farmers donate 2,600 pounds of meat to Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many pig farmers have faced major obstacles during the coronavirus pandemic, those challenges did not stop them from helping other Oklahomans in need.

“The reality that we have people in our great country who go hungry on a daily basis is tragic,” said Greg Stephens, general manager for Prestage Farms of Oklahoma. “Any entity or individual that has resources to help alleviate this situation should feel morally obligated to help in any way possible.”

As COVID-19 cases caused pork processing plants across the country to close or reduce capacity, staff members at okPORK began searching for local processing plants that could process pork for a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“It was challenging to find a local processor who had the capacity to help us turn these pigs into a product that will benefit the food bank,” said Roy Lee Lindsey, okPORK executive director. “We appreciate the FAPC staff fitting us into their busy schedule and making this project possible.”

Each week for four weeks in June and July, Lloyd Hawkins would drive a truck to Texhoma to pick up pigs and deliver them to the Oklahoma State University Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center in Stillwater for processing.

“It was an honor to be able to harvest and process these animals for such a worthy cause,” said Brandon Kahle, FAPC meat pilot plant manager. “The pandemic has certainly impacted the industry in many ways.”

In all, pork farmers donated approximately 2,600 pounds of ground park to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“We are so grateful for the Oklahoma Pork Council. Our partner agencies across central and western Oklahoma have seen a large increase in new clients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “During these difficult times, it is so important that we are able to offer protein to Oklahomans living with food insecurity.”

