OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City native has been selected to be a member of the 2024 U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron.

Seven new officers were recently selected to join the team for the 2024 air show season.

The new additions include three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members.

Lt. Cmdr. Jack Keilty. Image courtesy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer.

Lt. Cmdr. Jack Keilty from Oklahoma City was selected as an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilot and is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 211 (VFA-211).

Keilty graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 2010.

Each year, the squadron interviews finalists at the Blue Angels’ home base in Pensacola, Florida. New demonstration pilots and support officers are selected by unanimous vote.

Keilty and the other six new members will report to Naval Air Station Pensacola later this year to begin their training for the 2024 season.

You can see the other new officers on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.