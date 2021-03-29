Oklahoma police body camera catches good deed by volunteer officer

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A reserve police officer in Holdenville, Oklahoma was caught serving his community beyond the official call of duty.

“We try to look after our citizens in all kinds of ways,” said Police Chief Conny Clay. “We try to protect them and help them in any way we can.”

Police officers see a little of everything on the job.

Reserve Officer Bobby Silva joined the department because he likes helping people.

Holdenville is his hometown.

Officer Silva got a call to the east side of town to the home of Della Kelley, who is raising her four grandchildren.

Kelley called 911 for help because a family member swiped the car seats she was using for her granddaughters.

“I have a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, and I have to have car seats for them. I can’t go anywhere with them without car seats,” Kelley said.

Officer Silva drove to Walmart and bought two brand new car seats for the girls.

“So the biggest thing is that the kids wanted to go to the park. It was a nice day. Everyone was out and about,” Silva said. “I have small kids too, so I just wasn’t going to let that happen.”

Officer Silva is a volunteer. He doesn’t get paid to patrol.

“I was happy to help,” Silva said. “She was happy to receive the help when she needed it.”

Police work is often under-appreciated.

“He said he has kids of his own, and his grandma raised him so he understood the situation,” said Kelley.

Serving a community sometimes looks just like this.

If you’d like to join the Holdenville Police Department, give them a call.

The department is hiring.