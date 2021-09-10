Oklahoma police chief’s granddaughter born at home with help of another officer

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – It was quite the team effort in Luther on Friday morning after a local couple called 911.

What was supposed to be a ‘planned’ big life moment turned a bit chaotic after expecting mother Kaylynn White’s contractions picked up speed and frequency in a matter of minutes.

“I started getting my shoes on and I realized I’m not gonna make it to the hospital,” said White. “They got very quick, very intense, very close together, very quickly.”

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, her husband called 911 to get them to the hospital, but Kaylynn quickly realized her beautiful daughter had other plans.

“I looked at him and said, ‘Hey, call 911 cause you’re going to have to deliver your baby,'” she said.

About half an hour later, Ocean JewellBelle White was born at home.

They weren’t alone through the process though.

A Luther police officer, Officer Swinton, walked in just as Ocean saw the world for the first time.

Officer Swinton went straight into action while keeping the family calm.

“I could thank him a million times over and it wouldn’t be enough,” said White.

The White’s were already familiar with the officer because Kaylynn’s dad is Luther’s chief of police.

And Kaylynn? She’s an Oklahoma County dispatcher.

“It was really emotional. On one side, I’m trying to kind of manage the officers and everything but then the dad comes out and then the grandpa,” said Chief Johnny Leafty.

Chief Leafty says this happens on the job more than people may realize.

“With us not having the medical equipment to provide any kind of medical treatment for any complications, that’s the worst fear,” he said.

Kaylynn also knew the drill because she’s answered 911 calls like this for others.

“I was able to help me keep my cool a lot better than I would have knowing that they know how to do your job, and they know what they’re doing,” she said.

Sure enough, Kaylynn was scheduled to be induced at 7:30 Friday morning.

Both baby and mom are healthy and doing well.

When she’s older, baby Ocean will have quite the story to tell.

White also wanted to thank the Luther Fire Department, and staff at SSM Health.