OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department confirm they are on the scene of a armed suspect barricaded inside a home concerning a possible homicide.

Image courtesy KFOR, 4200 Altadena Lane

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department public information officer, police are staged at 4200 Altadena Lane after receiving a report of a dead body in the garage. Authorities say that they have made contact with someone inside who is now armed and refusing to come out.

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

No further information and details have been released. This story is developing.