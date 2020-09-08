Oklahoma police continue to search for suspect in child pornography case

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for a horrific crime.

The U.S. Marshals and the Enid Police Department are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-month-old baby.

Investigators allege that Brice Gage Watkins assaulted the child, recorded it, and then distributed it on social media.

Watkins is currently wanted on a charge of distribution of child pornography.

In August, officials with the Enid Police Department announced that Watkins had been arrested in Norman.

However, they soon learned that the subject wasn’t Watkins.

Officials say they believe that Watkins could be in the Oklahoma City area and has ties to Norman and Enid.

There is a possible $1,000 cash reward through CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information on Watkin’s whereabouts, call 911 or submit general information tips by calling (405) 235-7300.

