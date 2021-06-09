Oklahoma police department busts illegal marijuana grow operation

WALTERS, Okla. (KFOR) – A rural Oklahoma police department says it recently busted an illegal marijuana grow operation.

On Tuesday, officers with the Walters Police Department served a search warrant at a property with the help of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, investigators seized over 700 marijuana plants and over 400 pounds of marijuana from an illegal grow operation.

Officials say the marijuana had a street value of about $500,000.

For months, agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have been targeting illegal marijuana grow operations across the state.

Earlier this month, OBN agents teamed up with the Major County Sheriff’s Department, Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cherokee Police Department to shut down a large marijuana operation in Fariview.

Officials say the group was cultivating without a license.