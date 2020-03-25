Oklahoma police department investigating alleged officer impersonator

DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating after learning that someone was impersonating a police officer.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, a citizen was pulled over at the intersection of S. 3rd and E. Davis St. by an individual driving a gray or silver SUV.

Officials with the Davis Police Department learned that the vehicle did not have any markings and the only lights on the vehicle were mounted on the windshield.

The suspect was described as a heavy set white man wearing glasses and dark colored clothing.

“If you are being pulled over and you feel that something is not right, call 911 and advise dispatch of what is going on. The dispatcher can tell you if the person behind you is an actual officer or not. DO NOT CALL CITY HALL,” the police department posted.