Oklahoma police department warning residents of COVID-19 scam

SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sapulpa Police Department is warning residents of a scam that involves COVID-19.

The police department says they have received reports of people getting text messages and/or emails saying they came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus or were showing symptoms of having COVID-19.

There are also links attached to the text messages or emails for you to click on for more information.

Police say this is a scam and you should not click on the links provided. Scammers are attempting to steal your identity by obtaining your personal information.

If you receive a text message or email like this, you should just delete it.