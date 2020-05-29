1  of  2
Oklahoma police department warning residents of COVID-19 scam

SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sapulpa Police Department is warning residents of a scam that involves COVID-19.

The police department says they have received reports of people getting text messages and/or emails saying they came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus or were showing symptoms of having COVID-19.

There are also links attached to the text messages or emails for you to click on for more information.

Police say this is a scam and you should not click on the links provided. Scammers are attempting to steal your identity by obtaining your personal information.

If you receive a text message or email like this, you should just delete it.

