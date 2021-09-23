Oklahoma police dispatcher passes away from COVID-19

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the Broken Arrow Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own following a battle with COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced the death of David Weisberg, a dispatcher with the department.

“The Broken Arrow community lost a wonderful, big hearted man this morning,” the department posted on Facebook.

Officials say Weisberg had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Weisberg worked for the Broken Arrow Police Department for 22 years.

