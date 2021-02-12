Oklahoma police, firefighters deliver food to elderly before winter storm

BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in one Oklahoma community worked to make sure that elderly residents were fed before the winter storm moved through the area.

Officers with the Blackwell Police Department and firefighters with the Blackwell Fire Department assisted the Wheatheart Nutrition Project by delivering more than 130 boxes of food to senior residents.

Blackwell police delivering food boxes

Each box contained eight meals, meaning more than 1,000 meals were distributed to the community.

Organizers say it was all in an effort to make sure that the winter storm doesn’t impact the nutrition of those who are most vulnerable.