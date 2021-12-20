Oklahoma police honor fallen officers, soldiers with wreath-laying ceremony

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The chilly December temperatures didn’t stop the Oklahoma City Police Department from honoring its fallen members before the holidays.

On Sunday, retired and active members of the police department gathered at the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ event.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to lay 250,000 wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers.

Organizers say Oklahoma City police laid hundreds of wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers and police officers killed in the line of duty.

“We come to remember, to honor, and to teach. And we want to make sure that this continues on generation after generation so their children never forget where they came from, and never forget the freedoms that they enjoy,” said Retired Lt. Phil Williams, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In all, 845 fallen officers and 11 K-9 dogs were remembered at the ceremony on Sunday.

