Oklahoma police identify victims, suspect in deadly weekend shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man is in the hospital after shooting two people at a home in Oklahoma City.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a shooting involving multiple victims in the 9700 block of High Noon Rd.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Patrick Matthews, was inside the home when he shot 34-year-old Johnathan Gonzalez-Leal.

At that point, 24-year-old Alfredo Vara attempted to provide aid to Gonzalez-Leal while his girlfriend called 911.

Investigators allege that Matthews then shot and killed Vara.

When officers arrived at the scene, Matthews came outside and shot himself. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Also, Gonzalez-Leal was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.