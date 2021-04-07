Oklahoma police investigate shooting that injured man, horse

Local

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Midwest City are looking into an unusual shooting that injured a man and a horse.

Just after 6 p.m. on April 6, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 7th and Lotus.

When police arrived at the scene, they were flagged down by a man who said he was riding his horse eastbound from Lotus and was being chased by a dark gray Dodge Challenger.

According to the police report, the victim said a suspect in the car shot at him five times.

One bullet hit him in the right calf, while two other bullets injured his horse.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are working to identify a suspect.

