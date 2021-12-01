Oklahoma police investigate vandalism of park statues

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating a case of vandalism that targeted several statues in town.

Officers with the Altus Police Department are investigating after vandals targeted several statues at a city park.

Investigators say the copper statues that depict children playing were damaged between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29 at the ‘Imagination Station’ park.

Authorities say the vandals caused about $20,000 worth of damage.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information on the case, call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121.