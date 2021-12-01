Oklahoma police investigate vandalism of park statues

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Altus park vandals

Credit: Altus Police Department

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating a case of vandalism that targeted several statues in town.

Officers with the Altus Police Department are investigating after vandals targeted several statues at a city park.

Investigators say the copper statues that depict children playing were damaged between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29 at the ‘Imagination Station’ park.

Authorities say the vandals caused about $20,000 worth of damage.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information on the case, call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter