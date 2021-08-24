Oklahoma police investigating after alleged burglar shot by homeowner

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton are investigating a shooting involving a homeowner and an alleged burglar.

On Tuesday, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a home in the 3300 block of N.W. Cache Rd. following an attempted burglary.

A witness says that a homeowner heard someone breaking into the home through the back door.

After yelling at the burglar to leave, officials say the homeowner shot the alleged burglar after he entered the house.

The alleged burglar is currently recovering.

Authorities are investigating the break-in and the shooting.