OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Police confirm a arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened on the Southeast side of the metro.

Photo courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center, Larry Taylor

Police officials say, earlier this month, authorities responded to Best Way Inn near SE 29th and I-35.

Upon arrival, police confirm the victim told officers someone knocked on the door and then tried to push their way into the victim’s room and shot him.

Authorities say the alleged suspect Larry Taylor fled the scene on a bicycle but has now been identified and booked into jail.