Oklahoma police officer arrested after allegedly downloading child porn

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma police officer was taken into custody after he allegedly downloaded child pornography.

On Thursday, officers with the Union City Police Department were contacted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation about an employee who was possibly downloading child pornography.

Authorities say the employee, who was identified as Officer Eric Buehre, was interviewed over several hours and was arrested by the OSBI.

According to the OSBI, Buehre was working as a school resource officer.

Buehre was immediately terminated from the department.

“Child pornography is a terrible crime that affects every member of society. OSBI and the UCPD acted very quickly to eliminate any potential for further criminal actions in this situation,” a statement by Chief Richard Stephens, with the Union City Police Department, read.

Buehre is facing charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and using a computer to violate Oklahoma statutes.