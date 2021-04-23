Oklahoma police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault in Murray County, fired from Davis Police Department

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Davis police officer was arrested, accused of sexual assault.

Dale Smith, 25, was arrested after a woman reported Thursday that he sexually assaulted her, according to a Murray County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Officer Smith has been terminated by the Davis Police Department,” the news release states.

Murray County deputies met with the woman on Thursday.

She told deputies that Smith repeatedly sexually assaulted her since fall of 2020, according to the news release.

Deputies learned that Smith is a Davis Police Department officer during the course of the investigation. They obtained a search warrant for properties belonging to Smith.

Davis Police Chief Danny Cooper was notified about the investigation. He assigned a Police Department supervisor to assist with the investigation.

Deputies made contact with Smith when he arrived at work. They executed a search warrant on his personal property and interviewed him.

“After the interviews were conducted and the evidence had been collected, Deputy (Earon) Newport and Deputy (Brandon) Eddy disarmed the Davis police officer,” the news release states.

Smith, who was recently hired by the Police Department, was arrested at the Davis Police Department and taken to the Murray County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the Police Department will continue to assist.