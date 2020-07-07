Oklahoma police officer caught helping veteran down on his luck

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is being praised for his kindness toward a stranger.

Sgt. Schultz, with the Moore Police Department, is also a veteran of the United States Army.

When he saw a fellow veteran sleeping in his car, Sgt. Schultz bought the man breakfast and reached into his own pocket to give the man some money for gas and future meals.

The act of kindness was caught on a fellow officer’s body camera.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter