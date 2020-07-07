Oklahoma police officer caught helping veteran down on his luck

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is being praised for his kindness toward a stranger.
Sgt. Schultz, with the Moore Police Department, is also a veteran of the United States Army.
When he saw a fellow veteran sleeping in his car, Sgt. Schultz bought the man breakfast and reached into his own pocket to give the man some money for gas and future meals.
The act of kindness was caught on a fellow officer’s body camera.
