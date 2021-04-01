Oklahoma police officer credited with saving 1-year-old child

FLETCHER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is being credited with saving the life of a 1-year-old child.

Around 10 p.m. on March 27, Cpl. Aaron Gray, with the Fletcher Police Department, was called to a home in the 600 block of Hornaday St. for a pediatric emergency.

Officials say Gray arrived on the scene within 30 seconds of being dispatched.

Gray discovered that a 1-year-old child was unresponsive, did not have a pulse, was not breathing, and was turning gray.

Cpl. Gray immediately began performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

The child was rushed to Comanche County Hospital before being life-flighted to Oklahoma City. She has since recovered.

“The on-scene Paramedic and family members have stated that Officer Gray’s immediate application of emergency techniques directly resulted in saving the little girl’s life,” a release from the Fletcher Police Department read. “Corporal Gray’s exceptional professionalism, selfless dedication, and heroic actions reflect great credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Police Service.”