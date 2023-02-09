ADA, Okla. (KTEN) – An Oklahoma police officer has serious injuries after slipping on the ice during January’s winter weather.

Capt. Casey Northcutt, a police officer from Ada, is still recovering at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

According to KTEN, Northcutt slipped on the ice on his way into work and was knocked unconscious.

When he gained consciousness, he could not move his arms or his legs. It turns out that his spine was seriously injured.

He had emergency surgery and is still recovering from the procedure.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover his medical expenses.